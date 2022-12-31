A woman, believed to be in her 30s, has allegedly been murdered in a community called Mpambe in the Wapuli electoral area in the Saboba District of the Northern Region.

The deceased mother of one, Mamo Fulera, was found dead in her farm with multiple cuts suspected to be from a sharp object.

According to the Assembly Member for the Wapuli electoral area, Sandow Zacharia, he received a call from the residents that they had seen a dead body in the farm and needed him to come to the scene.

He said the matter was reported to the Police and a team was dispatched to the crime scene.

“I had a call from the village that they went to the farm and found a dead woman. They realised the cuts on her body were from a sharp object, so they needed my attention. When that happened, I quickly informed the Police,” he told JoyNews.

“So we quickly organised motorbikes, rushed to the village and met the people who led us to the scene where the lifeless body was,” he said.

Mr Zacharia noted that they found the deceased lying on her back with cuts on her body, including her stomach, with her intestines gushing out.

He said the Police examined the body which was later moved to the Yendi mortuary where it has been deposited for further investigations.

Mr Zacharia added that the Yendi Divisional and Saboba Commanders have visited the scene to have first-hand information on the murder.

He said that although the area was thoroughly examined, no arrest has been made so far.

Mr Zacharia appealed to the residents to support the Police with information.