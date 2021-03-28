The police in Akwa Ibom State have arrested a woman, Christiana Wilson, from Eket LGA, who allegedly conspired with four others to murder her 19-year-old step-son identified as Edidiong Wilson.

While parading the suspects at the Police Headquarters in Uyo, the Commissioner of Police, Andrew Amiengheme, said the suspects confessed to the crime.

In her confessional statement, the principal suspect, Christiana, stated that sometime in the month of September 2020, she gave the deceased the sum of N100, 000, being part of the proceeds she got after she sold her late husband’s vehicle, to keep for her.

When she demanded for the money from the deceased, he told her that he saved the money in a micro-finance bank in Eket, and never returned same.

This, she said, prompted her to contact her son-in-law, one Saviour Kufre Peter, who came with other suspects to abduct the victim.

They took him to a bush where they beat him to death and buried the body.

However, Christaina and other suspects confessed that they went back to the bush and exhumed the decomposing body and cut off his head which they buried separately.

This was after they said the ghost was disturbing them, for which they fled to a different state where they were subsequently arrested.

In a bid to free themselves, the suspects did not deny any accusation leveled against them, with the police confirming that all four were quick to speak without being asked.