Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG) car on patrol screeched to a halt after a snake crawled on the road and into one of its front tyres.

The car was plying the bushy route of the Nsawam District where the incident occurred.

Photos, which have gone viral, saw the head of the reptile, believed to be a python, in-between the front tyres and its long tail still in the middle of the road.

However, the driver did not show any sign of panic and smiled behind the steering wheel.

Photo below: