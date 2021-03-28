Highlife and Afrobeat act, KiDi, walked out of the Accra International Conference Centre, on Sunday, as the winner of the 3Music Awards’ Artiste of the Year category.

KiDi won the coveted award of the night amid competition from Kuami Eugene, Stonebwoy, Sarkodie, Adina, Diana Hamilton, Medikal and Fameye.

The Lynx Entertainment signee was not only crowned with the biggest award but he also won the most awards on the night.

He took home three others namely Afrobeat Song of the Year, Song of the Year and EP of the Year.

KiDi won both the Afrobeat Song of the Year and Song of the Year with his viral song Enjoyment released in January 2020.

The Say Cheese hitmaker also won the EP of the Year award with the critically acclaimed Blue EP released in May 2020 amid the lockdown.

Accepting his award, the singer said he was thankful to his fans, team and family for their support and hard work.

“A big thank you to God for this, I am so grateful. To my family, my entire team, I’m grateful. Everybody that has supported my carrier I am so grateful. The fans without you I wouldn’t be here. Thank you,” he said.

Following KiDi closely with three awards was Diana Hamilton. She took home the Gospel Song of the Year award, Gospel Act of the Year Award and the Best Female Vocalist of the Year award.

Stonebwoy also swept three awards namely Viral Song of the Year (Putuu), Highlife Song of the Year (Sobolo) and Album of the Year (Anloga Junction).

Other winners were Sarkodie, who won the Hiplife Song of the Year and the Best Performer of the Year (Black Love Virtual Concert). Medikal also took home The Hiplife/Highlife Act of the Year.

Many Ghanaians were also happy to see Eno Barony win the Rapper of the Year award. Her beef with Sista Afia and Medikal got her more appreciation from music lovers across the country.