A 23-year-old woman, Doris Donkor, has been found dead in her room at Achinakrom in the Ejisu Municipality of the Ashanti Region.

The body of the seamstress was discovered Tuesday, 26 October 2021, by her mother after they perceived a bad stench in the area.

The victim’s stomach had been cut, panties pulled down with her head covered with a bedsheet lying dead on her bed with a knife beside her.

The Assembly Member for the area, Noldy Amankwah, revealed that the victim was not seen again after she helped her mother with house chores on Sunday, October 24, 2021.

She said they called her cell phone several times which was going through but she did not answer the call.

Mrs Amankwah said the victim’s mother later went to her room to find her dead.

She said the body has been deposited at a morgue at Emina hospital for preservation and autopsy.

The police have also commenced investigations into the incident.