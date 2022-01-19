The Ghana Black Stars are facing the brunt of many Ghanaians following their first-round exit in the ongoing Africa Cup of Nations.

Among those disappointed is Dancehall artiste Shatta Wale.

In several tweets, Shatta Wale expressed his disappointment in the senior national team.

He questioned the importance of head coach Milovan Rajevac in the Black Stars as the team could not work hard to lift the cup and end the 40-year trophy drought.

Without a cup 🏆what’s the use of milo 😂😂 — SHATTA WALE (@shattawalegh) January 18, 2022

According to the ‘Melissa’ hitmaker, he will avail himself and select the next set of players to solve Ghana’s “big problem.” Shatta Wale also spoke of replacing the current players with fans of the Shatta Movement.

Ghana has a big problem ,it even shows in our football 😂😂



Next time I will select the players 😂😂 — SHATTA WALE (@shattawalegh) January 18, 2022

On Tuesday, January 18, the Black Stars failed to keep to its promise to progress to the next stage of the 2021 AFCON tournament happening in Cameroon. The four-time winners of the competition came up against tournament debutants, Comoros and lost 3-2.

Below are other tweets from Shata Wale on the Black Stars performance: