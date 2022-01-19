The Ministry of Youth and Sports has scheduled an emergency meeting with the Ghana Football Association (GFA) for Friday, 21st January.

A release, signed by the Minister for Youth and Sports, Mustapha Ussif, expressed grave disappointment following the abysmal performance and early exit of the Black Stars from the ongoing Africa Cup of Nations.

According to the Sports Ministry, the meeting would aim at taking decisions at salvaging the performance of the Black Stars, especially in the upcoming games.

The Sports Ministry has assured Ghanaians of taking the necessary steps to restore the Black Stars to its status in African football.

“The Ministry of Youth and Sports is committed to taking urgent steps to ensure that the Black Stars is restored to its status as a symbol of national pride for all Ghanaians and a powerhouse of African football,” part of the statement read.