Wilmar Africa Limited sweeps 3 awards at 10th AGI Ghana Industry & Quality Awards 2021

Wilmar Africa Limited, producers of Frytol Vegetable Oil and Fortune Rice, has won three awards at the just-ended 10th AGI Ghana Industry & Quality Awards 2021.

Wilmar Africa Limited is a subsidiary of Wilmar International, with headquarters in Singapore. In Ghana, Wilmar Africa has its central operations at the Tema Harbour enclave producing refined vegetable oil and rice from its 1,000 metric ton/day capacity refinery plant, and 250mt/day capacity plant that packages both imported and local rice respectively.

Wilmar Africa Limited is also the majority shareholder across several entities including the Ghana Specialty Fats Industries Limited in the Free zone Enclave in Tema, the Benso Oil Palm Plantation in the Western Region, and ACPL – which is a Joint Venture between Wilmar International & Kapa Oil Refinery Ltd in Kenya.

All these plants are the largest in their respective sectors reputed and certified for their hygienic and strict manufacturing standards.

The refinery is the largest of its kind, processing Crude Palm Oil and packaging vegetable and sunflower oils under the iconic Frytol brand.

Its rice packing plant is a fully automatic ultra-modern plant that processes and packages both imported and local rice.

Thus, contributing significantly to the establishment and support of local Rice farmers in promoting the consumption of Ghana rice with notable brands such as Viking Emo Pa and Fortune Emo Pa.

Currently, the company also imports margarine from a sister company in Indonesia, for both industrial and domestic usage.

Fortune margarine is cholesterol-free margarine, healthy and tasty for all-purpose cooking, baking and toasting.

ACPL is a 200 metric ton/day capacity plant that produces laundry and toilet soap under the brand names, Jamaa and Alife respectively. In May 2021 this year, the Trade and Industry Minister, Honorable Allan Kyeremateng commissioned the first Detergent manufacturing tower in Ghana, 72mt/day capacity plant.

To consolidate our contributions to the economic growth, Wilmar Africa Limited has yet again swept three awards at the just ended 10th AGI Industry and Quality awards as:

Overall Best Industrial Company of the Year

Best Company in the Agri-Business Sector in Ghana,

Best Regional Awards (Western and Central Region) for the Benso Oil Palm Plantation

These awards are in recognition of the contribution of the Wilmar business towards the Agro-Processing and the trade and industry sector of the Ghanaian economy.

The Business’ strategy of building an integrated agricultural and food business has proven its effectiveness in achieving long-term sustainable growth, despite global economic pressures amidst the COVID pandemic.

Currently the Wilmar business aims to develop high growth and complementary businesses that caters to a wider range of culinary needs of the Ghanaian consumer.

Wilmar Africa continues to expand its operations in Ghana, through the siting of new plants in existing locations and new complexes across new sites. It also remains committed to a sustainable and responsible approach on how its agricultural food products are manufactured, distributed and consumed.

Wilmar Africa continues to support Healthy eating and lifestyles via its Healthy Heart campaign under the flagship of Frytol, to provide education and treatment for needy consumers & citizens in the country.

Wilmar Africa believes that, it will be able to build a very strong agro and food company only with the support of its loyal consumers, whilst providing the Ghanaian community employment opportunities in the country.

It currently boasts of about 3000 human resource comprised of skilled, semi-skilled and unskilled labor to run both the Vegetable Oil business, Rice packaging business and the soaps and detergent business.

Wilmar Africa Limited is a leading manufacturing company in processing, packaging, and distribution of popular brands like Frytol, Fortune, Viking, Alife and Jamaa for local and international markets. The company is grateful to all its cherished consumers & customers for their support throughout the years.