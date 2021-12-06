Ghanaian music duo R2Bees claim they don’t need the media to survive as musicians.

Speaking in an interview with Hitz FM’s Andy Dosty on Daybreak Hitz, a member of the group, Omar Sterling, mentioned that they have been able to make the group a very strong force that can thrive without the help of the media.

The duo also gave reasons why they do not entertain media engagements.

According to them, some media personnel do not do due diligence with regards to their reportage and end up denting the brands of some celebrities.

Omar Sterling told Andy Dosty that they are challenging the media to do better.

“We care less if the media supports us or not. Just like you (the media) challenge us, we are also challenging you to take responsibility for your work,” he said.

R2Bees is currently promoting their latest single “Back 2 Basics” which comprises 15 songs.