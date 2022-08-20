The wife of Kutin Gyimah, a Ghanaian taxi driver, who was attacked and killed after an altercation with fare-evading passengers in New York on Saturday, has called for justice.

In an interview, the widow bemoaned that her husband’s life had been cut short while calling for justice to be served.

”My husband was a good man, he was everything we had. He was our Children’s hero. His life has been cut short just like that. I am telling them to turn themselves in because we want justice to be served,” she said, per Eyewitness News.

Background

Kutin Gyimah died after five fare-evading passengers reportedly attacked him during an altercation on Saturday in New York.

Police surveillance video shows the suspects attacking the 52-year-old taxi driver and the moment he was punched and fell on his head.

Two men and a teenage girl have been charged in connection with the gruesome death of the deceased.

