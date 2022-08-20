A raging inferno has destroyed over 40 wooden structures at Kojo Sardine Bridge, La in Accra.

The content of the structures worth several thousands of cedis used for both commercial and dwelling purposes were destroyed.

The incident, according to the Ghana National Fire Service (GNFS), occurred at about 4:00 am on Thursday.

It took four fire engines from Trade Fair, Headquarters Sub-Station, Ministries, Circle and firefighters more than two hours to douse the fire.

The service explains the fire intensified as a result of available fuel load in close proximity and intermittent gas explosions from LPG cylinders.

The cause of the fire is, however, yet to be established.

Fortunately, no casualty was recorded with adjoining property numbering over 70 structures salvaged from the destruction.