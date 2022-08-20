Relationship expert and influencer, Blessing Okoro Nkiruka, popularly known as Blessing CEO, has recounted how her failed marriage catapulted her to becoming a relationship and mental health expert.

According to her, she was a victim of domestic violence in her previous marriage.

“I have been married and divorced before, I know what I bore in the marriage before I finally said I don’t want to do it anymore,” she said.

“Mine was domestic violence, normal misunderstanding can be sorted as it happens in every home,” she added.

Speaking on the Vanguard Online TV show, she also stated some reasons men cheat on their partners.

According to her, most men find it difficult to express emotions which explains their vulnerability.

Comparing how easy men and women articulate issues, the actress stated that men don’t open up to people easily unlike women, hence ending up cheating on their partners.

“Many men when they are going through stuff at home, they just pick up their car key and go away from home that’s why you see some men wanting to jump third Mainland Bridge, go to the hotel, pick sex workers,” she said.

Blessing stressed how she became a relationship expert saying “I realised I desperately wanted to share when I was going through my depression and marital problems, I struggled and made so many mistakes and there was no one to talk to.”

