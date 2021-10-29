A relationship publicist, Abena Magis, has revealed that women like married men because they are responsible.



According to her, it’s believed that most married men are caring and can cater for a woman.



“A lot of women like married men because they are responsible. Every married man is believed to be caring and can cater for a woman,” he said.



Speaking on TV XYZ, the publicist said most women force themselves on married men, just because they see such men as responsible.

“Most women call other married men to express their feelings towards them. They end up assuring (these) men not to disclose the relationship if they inform them about their homes. A lot of women now trap married men to be in relationship with them rather than the younger ladies,” she said.



Nevertheless, sometimes mothers fight for their son-in-law if they see that their marriage is good.



“Most mothers target their son-in-law. They like them when they see their children, especially females are enjoying their marriage and wish as theirs,” she added.