A Chinhoyi man has been declared wanted by the Zimbabwe police for assaulting his two wives over suspicion of infidelity.

The 33-year-old John Musani is said to have tied the two women up to a tree before brutally assaulting them with a wire and tree bark.

One of them died during the assault while the other is battling for her life in hospital.

The surviving wife told police that he accused them of cheating on him with gold miners from the area.

He lured his wives; Beauty Zindoga, 24, and Privilege Zuwerere, 20, into a farm where he proceeded to assault them one after the other.

Beauty Zindoga succumbed to the injuries sustained during the assault while Privilege Zuwerere was admitted at Chinhoyi Provincial Hospital and her condition is critical, the Police tweeted.