Ghanaian Kumawood actor, Don Little, has spoken about the mental health issue of his friend and boss, Funny Face.

According to him, the comedian’s predicament is instigated by spiritual forces.

In an interview with Mona Gucci on the ‘Biribi Gye gGe Wo’ show, the actor reiterated that someone has taken him (Funny Face) to juju to destroy him. And that is the reason for his recent ranting on social media.

“No matter who you are in this life, you go through predicaments. When a predicament befalls someone, all we need to do is to pray to help the person come out from the unpleasant situation.

“It is a situation where whatever he is doing is not from his own will but backed by spiritual influences.”

He added that Funny Face, as known by many, does not behave in such a manner. Hence, if he is going through mental issues now, then it should be noted that something is wrong. “It is spiritual”, Don Little added.

Don revealed that he is always praying for Funny Face to regain his sanity.

Funny Face recently went berserk in a video on social media. He insulted some personalities in Ghana for turning their backs on him in times of his predicament.

He also threatened to kill his baby mama, Vanessa Nicole. And vowed to commit suicide after he goes through with the murderous act.

Following this, he was arrested by the police and arraigned before the court and then referred to the Accra Psychiatric Hospital for medical re-examination. Funny Face has been recently diagnosed with bipolar disorder at the hospital after the re-examination order.

This is not the first time the comedian has been sent to a psychiatric hospital. It can be recounted that a court ordered his detention in a psychiatric hospital in February for two weeks.

Fans on social media wished him a speedy recovery after he was diagnosed.