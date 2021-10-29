The Ghana Police Service has dedicated a week to celebrate personnel who lost their lives in the line of duty to the country.

The Ghana Police Service week as named to honour the fallen heroes commenced on Thursday, October 28, 2021.

“Our debt to the heroic men and valiant women in the service of our country can never be repaid. May their souls continue to rest in peace,” the Service added.

Some 13 police officers were said to have died in line of duty in 2013. The affected officers died in several circumstances, in­cluding during exchange of fire with armed robbers, motor accidents and stabbing.

At the beginning of the year in 2015, news broke that a police officer had been shot and killed by suspected armed robbers at Weija in Accra.

Constable Charles Akatta as identified, said to be in his late 30’s, sustained gunshot wounds during a shootout with the gang of robbers.

On August 31, 2015, two Police officers were reported dead after the vehicle in which they were travelling got involved in an accident near Winneba Junction.

One died on the spot while the other died on arrival at the Winneba Municipal Government Hospital.

The issue of police officers being killed in their line of duty continues to linger. Many continue to lose their lives in fulfilling their pledge to protect the Ghanaian citizen.

Recently, police officers losing their lives as a result of bullion van attacks became a topical issue.

This is after the murder of police officer, Constable General, Emmanuel Osei and a bystander, Afua Badu, during an attack on a bullion van at Adedenkpo, a suburb of James Town on Monday, June 24, 2021.

Subsequently, the Police Service has urged banks to provide standard bullion vans to protect the lives of its officers or risk losing escort.