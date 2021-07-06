The motives of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) who are embarking on a ‘March for Justice’ are that of selfishness and attempts by a few individuals to revive their ambitions and interests in the party, Allotey Jacobs, has suggested.

He said the motives behind political party demonstrations may be that of selfish agenda; an agenda to win a certain position in the party or that which is meant to be a platform for personal recognition in the party.

“There is this hypocrisy, sycophancy, and opportunism, all ingredients for which some people organise demonstrations,” he said on Adom FM’s morning show Dwaso Nsem Tuesday.

Members of the NDC on Tuesday embarked on a demonstration dubbed a ‘March for Justice’.

The march, according to the organisers, was to draw the government’s attention to the killing and brutalization of some citizens in the country.

Before the march, the police declined the NDC’s request for protection but the police later rescinded their decision, following a meeting between the IGP, James Oppong Boanuh and leadership of the party’s youth wing.

But, the former Central Regional Chairman of the NDC says he could not fathom why all the executives of the party have involved themselves in the demonstration when they had earlier indicated that the protest was meant for the youth in the party.

To him, their involvement shows that their motive was to retain power at the party level and not to necessarily drum home their concerns.

Play the soundbite below for more of what he said.

