The Executive Council of the Ghana Football Association (GFA) will on Wednesday, July 7, hold an emergency meeting to discuss various acts of hooliganism at various match centres in the country.

The meeting would be held at the Board Room of the GFA at 11:00 am according to a statement from the local football controlling body.

“The GFA is expected to come out with an official statement after Wednesday’s meeting and outline ways of curbing the recent unfortunate happenings,” the statement added.

There had been growing violence at the various league centres in recent times, both in the Premier and Division One League matches with just a few matches to end the season.