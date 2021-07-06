The Ashanti Regional Minister, Simon Osei Mensah, has cautioned politicians to be truthful in their dealings with the citizens.

According to him, it is important to be truthful at all times regardless of the situation and consequences.

He made these remarks before the three-member committee, set up to probe circumstances that led to the death of two persons and four injured at Ejura.

This was while the Minister was responding to a question posed by the committee on the level of indiscipline in Ghana.

“There are lots of indiscipline in the system because if it’s not indiscipline, how on earth should youth, some of them 10 years and 12 years be chasing police water cannon vehicles?” he quizzed.

To him, this problem starts from the people at the top and trickles down to the citizens, hence, the need for political actors to show the way.

“What we should do is that [we] the people at the top of affairs should be very truthful to ourselves and say the truth regardless of the consequences,” he urged.

The committee, led by His Lordship Justice George Kingsley Koomson, has up to July 9, 2021, to investigate, collect and collate facts on the disturbances that marred the area on Tuesday, July 29, 2021.

Two persons were shot dead with others injured during a demonstration by angry youth of Ejura over the murder of Ibrahim Mohammed aka ‘Kaaka’, a social media activist.