Members of Parliament belonging to the NDC Caucus have been vocal about their absolute disdain for the Electronic Transaction Levy.

Since its introduction in Parliament in November 2021, the Minority has mounted a strong defence against the inclusion of the 1.75% levy in the 2022 budget claiming it will only worsen the economic burden of the citizenry.

But despite the government’s many attempts to find ways to get the MPs to understand their point of view, the NDC has sworn to oppose it at every turn.

It was, therefore, a surprise to many Ghanaians to see that on page 99 of the NDC’s 2020 manifesto there was a plan to “introduce a uniform transaction fee policy to guide the electronic payment industry.”

The passage from the NDC’s manifesto and the subsequent hashtag of #Page99 was made public by Gabby Otchere-Darko.

In view of this, some Ghanaians on Twitter feel betrayed noting that if the NDC had won the elections they would have introduced something as similar to the E-levy.

Meanwhile, others noted that a uniform transaction fee policy does not mean the NDC would have introduced E-levy.

See more reactions below: