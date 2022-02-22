A video showing a Togolese priest torturing two Ghanaian women at his camp has sparked anger among authorities in the North East region.

The two women from Sakogu in the East Mamprusi municipality were accused of being witches and forced to the camp to participate in a ritual test that will confirm or deny the allegations against them

The disturbing footage intercepted by JoyNews showed the priest strangling the two women with a broom before dragging their bodies on the floor to force them to confess.

The attention of authorities was drawn to this video after a woman was banished from the Sakogu community following her refusal to go to the camp after her name was mentioned as an accomplice by one of the accused women.

JoyNews has learned, the case has been referred to the Mamprugu overlord who has since ordered the immediate release of the women from the camp.

READ ALSO: