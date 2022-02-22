A KNUST lecturer standing trial over his missing wife has pleaded not guilty to kidnapping and deceit of a public officer when he appeared before a Kumasi High Court.

Dr. Wilberforce Nkrumah Aggrey’s plea was taken for the first time after his arrest in October, 2021.

He was making his maiden appearance at the Kumasi High Court, a day after he was discharged by an Asokwa District Court.

Dr. Wilberforce Nkrumah Aggrey has been held over the disappearance of his wife, 32-year-old Rhodaline Amoah-Darko, a Senior Lands Administration Officer at the Lands Commission in Kumasi.

The Court has also issued a bench warrant for the arrest of two other persons, identified as Yaw Boateng and Justice Appiah, for stealing and dishonestly receiving.

Mr. Boateng is said to have stolen an Infinix phone belonging to the missing Mrs. Rhodaline Amoah-Darko in a vehicle, while Justice Appiah is said to have bought the phone from the second accomplice.

Though the two were expected in court on Tuesday, they did not show up.

The presiding judge, His Lordship Justice Daniel Obeng, issued a bench warrant for the arrest of the two accomplices.

Defense counsel prayed the court to grant the accused person bail because he has been in custody since his arrest on October 6, 2021.

State Attorney, Charles Edward Yirenkyi Addo, however, objected.

The Court then remanded the accused person into prison custody to reappear on March 8, 2022