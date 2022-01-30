There was no show at the Asokwa District Court hearing the case in which a lecturer at KNUST is standing trial for the alleged kidnapping of his wife, a staffer at the Lands Commission.

Though lawyers for the defendant, Dr Wilberforce Nkrumah Aggrey and the Attorney General’s representative were in court, the presiding magistrate, Korkor Achaw Owusu, was said to be on leave, necessitating the adjournment of the case.

The court on January 14, 2022, adjourned the hearing to Friday, January 28 after it denied bail to the lecturer for a second time.

Counsel for the accused had prayed the court to grant bail to Dr Nkrumah Aggrey who has been in police custody since his arrest on October 6, 2021.

The State Attorney, however, said the accused, if granted bail, could interfere with police investigations since some witnesses in the case are his subordinates in the office.

It came after the Attorney General’s office took over prosecutorial duties in the case.

A representative of the AG’s office, Charles Edward Addo Yirenkyi, told the court the A-G’s advice on the matter is ready to be dispatched.

Parties to the case were hopeful the A-G’s advice on the case would have been presented to the court on the January 28, 2022 hearing but to no avail.

Members of Friends of Rhoda, a pressure group made up of colleagues at Lands Commission, KNUST and Krobo Girls classmates of Rhodaline Amoah-Darko, who were in court, were left disappointed.

