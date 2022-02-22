The Supreme Court has ordered a substituted service on the National Democratic Congress (NDC) Member of Parliament (MP) for Assin North, James Gyakye Quayson.

Per the direction of the court, a court case that is seeking to stop Mr Quayson from holding himself as an MP should be published in the Daily Graphic and at the residence of the MP.

A seven-member panel of the apex court gave the order after it upheld an application by the plaintiff – a resident of Assin Breku, Mr Michael Ankomah-Nimfah.

Moving the application, counsel for Mr Nimfah, Mr Frank Davies, submitted that all efforts to serve Mr Quayson with the court process had proved futile.

Background

Mr Ankomah-Nimfah, who secured a judgement from the Cape Coast High Court nullifying the election of Mr Quayson on the basis that he held Canadian citizenship, wants an injunction from the apex restraining him from holding himself as an MP.

Mr Quayson has been dragged before the Supreme Court to stop him from holding himself as an MP.

The plaintiff argues that despite the judgement of the Cape Coast High Court, Mr Gyakye continues to parade himself as a sitting MP.

He is also seeking an interpretation of Article 94(2)(a) of the 1992 Constitution which bars a person owing allegiance to another country from contesting as an MP, the same constitutional provision the High Court used to nullify the election.