The Public Relations Officer (PRO) of Charterhouse, Robert Klah, has announced reasons for which Ghanaian dancehall artiste, Stonebwoy has rejoined the Vodafone Ghana Music Awards (VGMA) scheme.

According to him, Stonebwoy willingly showed interest in returning to the VGMA scheme.

“The scheme is in such a way that you need to be able to show interest to be a part of the scheme, and once you show interest, we work with you, so Stonebwoy showed interest and so we worked,” he said.

Explaining why Shatta Wale has not joined the scheme on Hitz FM’s Daybreak Hitz show, he said “Stonebwoy showed interest, Shatta Wale did not.”

“The interest can be a form of either you’re filing or giving consent, anything but you have to show interest,” Mr Klah added.

Describing how Stonebwoy joined the scheme, he disclosed that it was by his own consent which permitted the scheme to work with him again.

“I don’t want to get into the details of how it happened but I think the most important thing is that he established that there was a clear interest,” he noted.

“The interest is translated in the consent given which is the reason why we were able to put him on the scheme because without his permission, there is no way we can put him on the scheme,” he added.

Prior to this, the two artistes, Shatta Wale and Stonebwoy, were slapped with an indefinite ban after the two were caught in a brawl during the award ceremony in 2019.

Per the Board Chairman, the fracas disrupted the ceremony and threatened the safety of patrons. The two were, thus, excluded from participating in the 2020 edition of the event.

Following sober reflections from the two dancehall music stars for their actions, the VGMA Board arrived at a consensus to admit them back to the scheme, hoping that such altercations will not reoccur in the subsequent editions of the scheme.

The ban was, thus, lifted on 28th January 2021.

Nevertheless, Shatta Wale, after being reached out by representatives of the award scheme, declined to take part in the 2022 edition of the ceremony.