It is the view of the National Communications Officer of the National Democratic Congress, Sammy Gyamfi, that the current Ghanaian economy and the silence of the Vice President, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia have exposed the incompetence in the management of the economy.

Dr Bawumia, who is now the Head of the Economic Management Team, promised to grow and manage the economy when he was in opposition. However, the Ghanaian economy is experiencing challenges under his leadership.

Mr Gyamfi, reacting to the hardship, said Dr Bawumia has gone into hiding.

“The fullness of time has exposed Dr Bawumia as a man who is very hollow when it comes to prudent economic management. It has exposed him as a man who is bereft of practical knowledge to implement the lofty economic theories he propounded when he was in opposition,” he said on Metro TV.

He claimed the ruling government, led by Akufo-Addo-Bawumia is the worst under the history of the Fourth Republic. Also, not proactive in salvaging the economic.

“Never in the history of this fourth republic have Ghanaians experienced the excruciating economic hardships they are experiencing today. And the situation like what we have now on our hands, government has to step up to the plate and roll out prudent economic measures to turn things around and make life better for the people,” he stated.