The late former president Robert Mugabe’s eldest son, Robert Mugabe Jr, has got social media talking after he was spotted at a Zanu PF rally.

He claimed to be a staunch supporter of the same party that supported a coup which ousted the late Mugabe in 2017 after 37 years of presidential rule.

The relationship between current president, Mnangagwa, who heads the Zanu PF and Mugabe were strained since then, with the deposed strongman endorsing rival suitor Nelson Chamisa in the 2018 general election.

So bitter was Mugabe that he refused to be buried at the heroes acre arguing he cannot be buried by people who tormented him.

But, his son, just two years after his demise, has pitched camp with the opposition party and even joined their rally to solicit for votes ahead of an election.

Robert Jnr said the ruling party has been quite accommodating as such he thought he should go and support the party.

Robert Jnr said he "is a ZANU PF child" and has "a ZANU PF soul."

“They have been very accommodating. I thought I should come and support the party. Like its a family tradition. Since I was born the only thing I knew is Zanu PF. I am a Zanu PF child and I have a Zanu PF soul. It is only right that I continue the legacy,” Robert Jnr said.