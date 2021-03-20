Social media has been inundated with a story of a military man who got married today Saturday, March 20, 2021.

After posting pre-wedding photos, a young lady came claiming that she had spent over GHC38,000.00 on the man only for him to dump her.

Their wedding has gained attention because of some allegations by another lady, Comfort Bliss Gh, that he had dumped her for Benedicta after she spent so much money on him.

In a narration under the comment section of a post by famous relationship adviser, Abena Manokekame, Miss Bliss claimed that she spent her savings of GHC 30k on the gentleman and took an extra loan of GHc8k to see him through the military enlistment.

During his graduation ceremony, she said that she hosted the man named Richard Agu’s entire family and took care of them to ensure everything went well.

After he passed out successfully, Mr Agu was not paid for seven months due to some delays, and all through this time, she supported him and made sure he was okay.

However, on September 24, 2017, he came to her and she gave her GHC500.00. He said he owes her a lot and will do well to pay back the rest of the money.

She said Mr Agu stopped picking up her calls after that and always gave the excuse that he was busy with one thing or another. Her narration came after pre-wedding photos of Mr Agu and his new woman popped up. The wedding took place at Obuasi.

