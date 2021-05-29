Afro-pop sensation, MzVee, has revealed that she will be shocked to meet dancehall artiste, Shatta Wale in heaven.



The ‘Natural Girl’ hitmaker on Luv FM’s Drive Time with DJ Reuben said Shatta Wale is living a fulfilled life on earth and does not deserve to be in heaven.



“Shatta doesn’t have to go, heaven, he has to be here…you know Shatta is a happy person, that’s my big brother. Shatta Wale, eeeh the enjoyment is too much…he has to be chilling with his new car,” she said.

MzVee, whose name is Vera Hamenoo-Kpeda, is currently on a media tour in Kumasi to promote her ‘InVeencible’ album.



The 2015 Vodafone Ghana Music Awards ‘New Artiste of the Year’ took a break from the industry in what she described as a time for rejuvenation and self-actualisation.



In 2019, she parted ways with her former record label, Lynx Entertainment.



