Covid-19: 1 more dead as Ghana's active cases reach 1,138

One more person has died of the novel coronavirus bringing the death toll to 784, according to the Ghana Health Service (GHS).
This comes as the country records 52 new infections as of May 24, 2021.
The increase in cases brings the total number of active cases to 1,138.
Some 17 of these cases are severe while six people are in critical condition.
Per the GHS website, 93,775 Ghanaians have been infected by the disease while 91,853 have recovered/discharged so far.
Regional Breakdown:
Greater Accra Region – 51,616
Ashanti Region – 15,593
Western Region – 5,887
Eastern Region – 4,235
Central Region – 3,462
Volta Region – 2,529
Northern Region – 1,654
Bono East Region – 1,439
Bono Region – 1,410
Upper East Region – 1,320
Western North Region – 888
Ahafo Region – 722
Upper West Region – 499
Oti Region – 435
North East Region – 229
Savannah Region – 123