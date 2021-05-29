Covid-19: 1 more dead as Ghana's active cases reach 1,138

One more person has died of the novel coronavirus bringing the death toll to 784, according to the Ghana Health Service (GHS).

This comes as the country records 52 new infections as of May 24, 2021.

The increase in cases brings the total number of active cases to 1,138.

Some 17 of these cases are severe while six people are in critical condition.

Per the GHS website, 93,775 Ghanaians have been infected by the disease while 91,853 have recovered/discharged so far.

Regional Breakdown:

Greater Accra Region – 51,616

Ashanti Region – 15,593

Western Region – 5,887

Eastern Region – 4,235

Central Region – 3,462

Volta Region – 2,529

Northern Region – 1,654

Bono East Region – 1,439

Bono Region – 1,410

Upper East Region – 1,320

Western North Region – 888

Ahafo Region – 722

Upper West Region – 499

Oti Region – 435

North East Region – 229

Savannah Region – 123