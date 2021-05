Shatta Wale’s son, Majesty, has stunned Ghanaians with his enviable reading skills in a new video.

Being supervised by his mother, Majesty happily flipped through the pages of his book to read from William Shakespeare.

His mother, Michy, shared the video to her Instagram page and indicated in the caption that it was the longest reading ever Majesty has had.

The expression on Majesty’s face as he reads proved that he was really enjoying himself with the book.