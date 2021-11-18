Mobile Money Agents Association of Ghana, has expressed dissatisfaction over the new electronic transaction tax introduced by the government.

According to them, although the government needs revenue to develop the country, their major concern is with the consumer who they say will be burdened financially and will start withdrawing their services.

Public Relations Officer for the Association, Joshua Edmundson, speaking on Asempa FM’s Ekosii Sen Thursday, said if there had been broader consultations between them and the government, they would have given better options that would generate revenue.

“We really have some kind of personal relationship with the consumer and they can’t tell which money is going to the government and what is going directly to us and so if you tax them more, the consumer may be compelled to look at alternatives which are equally available and that is our worry.

“If there had been broader consultations, we could have helped government to get more revenue for the country,” he said.

Mr Edmundson said since the inception of MOMO, it has created more jobs and so this tax directive will rather create unemployment and see their business dwindling as consumers will stop using MOMO.

This notwithstanding, Mr Edmundson said his outfit will speak to the government and find the way forward as the tax will scare investors away.

The government has proposed to impose a 1.75 per cent levy on mobile money and other electronic transactions that exceed GH¢100 per day.

The proposal is part of efforts by the government to raise revenue to prosecute its development agenda

The levy is contained in the 2022 budget presented by Finance Minister, Mr Ken Ofori-Atta.

He said when effective, the levy will not affect people whose monthly transactions totalled GH¢3,000.