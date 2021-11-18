A Deputy Finance Minister has disclosed that those assigned to various toll booths will be reassigned.

Speaking on Joy FM’s Super Morning Show on Thursday, Dr John Kumah said the reassignment of the workers would be done by the Ghana Highway Authority.

“It was part of the announcement. So nobody is going to lose their job,” he said.

Many people have questioned the employment status of road toll collectors after government scrapped road tolls.

The Finance Minister disclosed this during the 2022 budget presentation on the floor of Parliament on Wednesday.

“Government has abolished all tolls on public roads and bridges. This takes effect immediately the Budget is approved,” Ken Ofori-Atta said while reading the 2022 budget to Parliament.

A letter, signed by Roads and Highways Minister, Kwasi Amoako-Attah, directed that it be implemented by midnight of Thursday, November 18, 2021.

“Following the presentation of the 2022 Budget by the Minister of Finance on behalf of His Excellency, the President of the Republic of Ghana on Wednesday, November 17, 2021, the Ministry of Roads and Highways hereby directs the cessation of the collection of road and bridge tolls at all locations nationwide.

“This directive takes effect from 12am on Thursday, November 18, 2021,” part of the letter read.

It continued, “The Motor Traffic and Transport Department of the Ghana Police Service will be on hand to provide security at the Toll locations from the effective date.

“Motorists are kindly advised to approach the locations with caution and observe all safety measures that will be put in place.”