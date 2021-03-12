Government is set to review road tolls to enable it do periodic maintenance, Caretaker Finance Minister, Osei Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu, has said.

According to him, it forms part of the framework for promoting burden-sharing “as we seek to transform our road and infrastructure sector in a post-Covid-19 era.”

Mr Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu disclosed this during the presentation of the 2021 Budget Statement on Friday, March 12, 2021.

The Suame legislator also added that government will amend the Fees and Charges (Miscellaneous Provisions) Act, 2018 (Act 983) that governs the setting of Rates and Tolls.

“The amendment will seek to accommodate an automatic annual adjustment that will be pegged to the previous year’s average annual inflation as published by the Ghana Statistical Service,” he added.