Chief Executive Officer of Consumer Protection Agency, Kofi Kapito, has called on Parliament to allow the use of other identification cards for the ongoing sim registration processing in the country.

He said this following a directive from the Minister for Communications and Digitalisation, Mrs Ursula Owusu-Ekuful, on the use of the Ghana card for the sim card registration which will end in March 2022.

Mr Kapito agreed with the directives to have sim re-registered, but he kicked against the use of Ghana card as the only identification card for the sim registration.

“Passport, Voters ID card, Driver’s license, and birth certificate,’’ are some of the National Identification cards he argued could be used for the process .

He called on Parliament, Government, Ministry of Communication, and National Communications Authority to revise the law to ensure the authorization.

‘’Please every Ghanaian should register their sim before March 2022 or else your sim will be blocked and no one can do anything about it,’’ he stressed.