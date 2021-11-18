The Nana Obiri-Yeboah Institute, on November 3, 2021, embarked on a Birthday Book Project within five schools in the Asante Akyem North District.

The project was to mark the birthday of the founder, Nana Obiri-Yeboah through which 1,000 books and over 1,000 educational souvenirs were given to pupils.

The beneficiary schools were; Adiemmra D/A Primary & JHS, Pekyerekye D/A JHS, Pekyerekye Presby Primary, Pekyerekye Methodist Primary and Domeabra SDA primary which is also Mr Obiri-Yeboah’s Alma Mata.

The Assemblyman of Tweneboase Electoral Area, Amoako Gyampah, Secretary for union Development of the National Union of Ghana Students, Ewoenam Amenu Yakor and Osman Owuradu joined the team for the exercise.

The group was supported by Asempa FM, Salt FM, Kings Radio, and Adansae FM to among others make the project a success.

The leader, as part of the donation, admonished the pupils to remain focused on their studies and always strive for mastery by overcoming challenges and circumstances on campus and at home.

He added that they shouldn’t despise their humble beginning but aim for the best and assured them of more support and also from the Asante Akyem Youth Union Movement that seeks to engage in youth participation through youth empowerment and educational path.

He concluded by commending the efforts of the government in the educational sector but appealed to all well-meaning Ghanaians to contribute their quota to Ghana Beyond Aid initiative.

Headteachers of the various schools expressed appreciation to the team, stating it came in time and will go a long way to support teaching and learning.