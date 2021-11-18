A section of the business community in Kumasi is unhappy over the government’s introduction of the electronic transaction levy.

Transporters and spare parts dealers, who spoke on Nhyira FM’s morning programme ‘Kuro yi mu nsem’ were worried the levy would have a negative effect on their finances.

Nana Nyamaa-Fie Baako Apem, the Acting Chairman for Ghana Articulator Transport Owners Association, suggested the government reconsiders the 1.75 percent levy on money remittances.

The Public Relations Officer of the spare parts dealers association, Nana Mensah Yeboah, also fears most business partners will either decline using the mobile money service or opt for cash transactions.

Former Municipal Chief Executive of Ejisu-Juabeng, Afrifa Yamoah Ponkoh, expressed disappointment in the ruling government’s decision to render hawkers at the various tollbooths jobless.

The Finance Minister on Wednesday announced the introduction of the 1.75 percent electronic levy tax to shore up revenue to fund road projects as road tolls were also scrapped in the 2022 budget.

READ ALSO: