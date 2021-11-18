Residents of Offinso in the Offinso South District of the Ashanti Region are predominantly farmers and petty traders.

Some of the petty traders, who deal in perishable goods, ply their merchandise around the Offinso toll booth.

They take advantage of the traffic congestion at the toll booth to earn an income.

As the government scraps road tolls, these traders are hoping the booths will be converted into security posts to keep them in business.

Akua Serwah sells palm oil, plantain and cassava at the toll booth.

She has been in the trade for six years.

This is what she does to keep her four children in school.

The absence of the toll booth is a threat to her source of income.

Elizabeth Adjeiwaa makes a profit of 100 cedis daily from her sale of bread here, enough to cater for her two children.

She is, however, worried her quest to save for a better life has been shattered.

Rashida has about 100 traders at the toll booth patronizing her plastic bags to serve customers.

According to her, converting the toll booth into a security barrier will keep them in trade.

Other traders at the toll booth expressed other sentiments.