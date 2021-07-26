Talented Ghanaian songstress, Jackeline Acheampong, popularly known by her showbiz name Gyakie, has opened up on her reasons for not dating.

As readers may recall, Gyakie disclosed in an interview some time ago that she wasn’t in a relationship but stopped short of giving the reasons for her decision.

But, in a recent ‘Question and Answer’ session on social media, the singer has given the reasons behind her decision.

Jackeline Acheampong aka Gyakie

“Why are you not in love,” a follower asked the rising musician to which Gyakie answered that she was more concerned about how to succeed as a musician.

She then added that she was not ready for any form of destruction, suggesting that she considers dating as an act that is likely to derail her.

In her words, “Cuz at the moment all I wanna do is succeed. Not ready for destruction”.

