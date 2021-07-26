A farmer and father of five, Francis Agbavo, has revealed the only source of entertainment for the likes of him in the village.

Mr Agbovo who lives in a village called Mankrado said there was very little to do by way of entertainment hence their last resort is bedroom activities.



Mr Agbovo who spoke to SVTV Africa explained that due to a lack of jobs in the community, the men are either farmers or ‘okada riders’ while the women peel cassava.



This seems to be the routine in the village of Mankrado with ‘sex’ as the only source of entertainment.



“I have five children. It’s our source of entertainment so that’s what we do. Things aren’t going well but the age difference is big. And I wanted to finish with childbirths and focus on taking care of them. I’m not going any further, the five is enough. Now I need to take care of them,” he said.



Francis added that he preferred life at Mankrado to life in Accra because the latter was expensive.



“I lived in Kasoa with my family for a while but we had to come back. I couldn’t get a job early enough and having to pay rent and cater for the family became difficult but if I were to go back to Accra to hustle alone that would be better,” he said.

