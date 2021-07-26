Former President John Mahama led members and sympathisers of the National Democratic Congress, as well as family of late Prof Atta Mills to observe the ninth wreath-laying ceremony at ‘Asomdwe’ park Saturday.

July 24, 2021 marked nine years since the passing of former President Mills.

Speaking at the event, former President Mahama celebrated the ‘Asomdwehene’s achievements and exemplary life.

He described the late President as a humble achiever, who was very interested in uplifting the socio-economic circumstances of Ghanaians to enable them live in dignity and prosperity, irrespective of where they come from.

Here are photos on the event: