The wind of acting is fast-blowing and the latest to be taken over is ex-Black Stars player, John Paintsil.

After making his mark as a defensive midfielder, he is testing his acting abilities, and he was captured on set with refined comic actor LilWin.

John Paintsil and LilWin

He made it to the cast of LilWin’s new Kumawood series, together with some veterans including Mr beautiful, Agya Manu, Kalybos, Bismark the Joke, Brother Sammy, General Ntatia, and Dada KD.

Ghanaians were left wondering if Paintsil is going into full-time acting after photos of his scenes went viral.

But in a latest interview, he stated emphatically that he would not trade football and coaching for any other profession.

He disclosed he was only on set to do his industry friend LilWin a favour.

As a celebrity, if your friend calls for your help you have to go and support him, Paintsil in an interview on Happy Sports with Odiasempa Kwame Oware, said.

Acting is not my job but football which is coaching and playing. I just gave a helping hand to a friend. I can also call Lilwin to come and help me when I am organising a project. I have not joined the movie industry. My friend called me to come and help him

That said, Paintsil said he is available to be featured in music videos as well if that will be beneficial for both parties.