Singer Odartei Milla Lamptey, popularly known as Gasmilla, says he had no alternative than to sell his Range Rover because it was a liability.

According to the ‘Telemo’ hitmaker, he couldn’t keep up with the car’s maintenance hence had to put it up for sale.

In a recent interview, Gasmilla revealed he noted the difference between a liability and an asset after he realised the amount of money he was spending on the car.

Nothing happened. Do you know the difference between an asset and a liability? If you have a Range and no money coming through, it will f**k you up. You can follow fashion but know a vehicle that doesn’t put money in your pocket is a liability.

Gasmilla’s Range Rover before he put it up for sale

Gasmilla also said he doesn’t like to drive, adding that, it is another reason he opted for Uber’s ride-hailing service.

Car itself… my stepdad used to say it’s a necessity but I think the ability to move is rather a necessity, not a particular car model. I like to be driven.

But, if I can’t have that and I can have a mini and it’s an Uber, that’s cool. We worry ourselves sometimes. We have to live our lives. The people praise you for only one day after getting a new car the rest is up to you, he said.