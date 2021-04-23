A 34-year-old man has allegedly been poisoned by his pregnant ex-girlfriend just a week to his wedding.

Akuma Felix Emeka, a graduate of the Michael Okpara University of Agriculture was found dead in a car with a woman alleged to be his ex-girlfriend.

Maria Ude Nwachi shared the sad news on Facebook.

Maria Ude Nwachi claims the ex-girlfriend allegedly invited Felix out for a drink on April 3, one week to his wedding.

She said they both died after consuming the drink.

STOP VISITING EX BEFORE WEDDING! Lady allegedly poisons herself and her ex-boyfriend to death a week to his wedding in… Posted by Maria Ude Nwachi on Thursday, April 22, 2021

A video going viral online shows Felix and his ex-girlfriend lying dead in the man’s car.

Remnants of the drink were also found in the car by a police officer who noticed the unconscious couple in the vehicle.

The news of the death of Felix, who was supposed to wed on April 11, resulted in reactions from Facebook users, claiming the man had abandoned his pregnant ex-girlfriend to marry another woman and she couldn’t live with it.

Felix with the woman he was supposed to marry

Felix will be laid to rest today in his hometown, Ekwuoma in Delta state. His obituary says he was “snatched” from his family by “this wicked world”.