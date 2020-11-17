Nigerian singer, Davido, has recalled the surprising moment that increased the love he had for former President of Ghana, Jerry John Rawlings.
In an interview days after the statesman passed, the ‘FEM’ hitmaker said, in 2014, he was astonished to the core when he witnessed Mr Rawlings walk about without a security detail.
Describing him as a legend, Davido added that, the gesture went a long way to cement the fact that Ghanaians loved him wholeheartedly.
Mr Rawlings died at the Korle Bu Teaching Hospital on Thursday, November 12.
He was 73 years.
Other Ghanaian greats like Kojo Antwi, Rex Omar, Ben Brako and Amakye Dede have paid tribute to the man who became the first president of the Fourth Republic and was the Founder of the National Democratic Congress.