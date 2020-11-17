Nigerian singer, Davido, has recalled the surprising moment that increased the love he had for former President of Ghana, Jerry John Rawlings.

In an interview days after the statesman passed, the ‘FEM’ hitmaker said, in 2014, he was astonished to the core when he witnessed Mr Rawlings walk about without a security detail.

Describing him as a legend, Davido added that, the gesture went a long way to cement the fact that Ghanaians loved him wholeheartedly.

J.J. Rawlings is a legend. My crazy experience with him was in 2014 when I saw him get out of his car to buy from the shop at the fuel station with no security detail. I was shocked but it made me realise how Ghanaians loved him and how he also loved and trusted his people to the extent that he walked freely in town and he felt safe knowing he is loved. Davido Said ON 3fm

MORE:

Mr Rawlings died at the Korle Bu Teaching Hospital on Thursday, November 12.

He was 73 years.

Other Ghanaian greats like Kojo Antwi, Rex Omar, Ben Brako and Amakye Dede have paid tribute to the man who became the first president of the Fourth Republic and was the Founder of the National Democratic Congress.