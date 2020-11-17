A 25-year-old man by the name Owusu Bempah, also known as Agbey has faced the wrath of the Apatim Traditional Council for bestiality.

Owusu was humiliated in the Wassa East District after reports were made by another resident, Kwaku Charles that he had been involved in a sexual ‘congress’ with a pregnant dog.

In an interview with Adom News‘ Serwaa Prempeh, a linguist of Apatim, Nana Ampomah Anokye said he made an immediate order for the messengers to drag him to the Council.

After a brief interrogation, Owusu Bempah conceded to the obscene act which he said happened in the bush.

What even dropped jaws further was when Nana Anokye revealed that it wasn’t the act by Owusu as far as sex with animals is concerned.

ALSO

According to Nana Anokye, having sex with a human in the farm, forest, river side or bush is a taboo in the community let alone an animal.

For this, the Council reached a decision for Owusu Bempah to be fined GHS 500 for sacred rituals to purify him from any impending wrath of the gods and as well serve as compensation.

That notwithstanding, owner of the dog is also demanding that Owusu Bempah takes in the dog as a wife.