The presidency has reacted to Martin Amidu’s resignation as the Special Prosecutor.

Martin Amidu resigned from the post on Monday alleging that he could not execute his functions well because of interference from the presidency.

A day after his resignation, the presidency has issued a statement reacting to his decision.

“President Akufo-Addo thanks Mr. Martin Amidu for his service to the country and wishes you the best in your future endeavours…,” a letter signed by Director of Communications at the presidency, Eugene Arhin said.

Below is the full statement: