Member of Parliament (MP) for Sekondi, Andrew Egyapa Mercer, has appealed to President Nana Akufo-Addo not to accept Martin Amidu’s resignation as the Special Prosecutor.

He noted that President Akufo-Addo must, as a matter of urgency, consult the Council of State on the real reasons why the Special Prosecutor resigned and have them resolved.

“Left to me alone, I will plead with the President not to accept Amidu’s resignation. He should consult either the Council of State or any credible institution to look into the matter and resolve the issue and allow Amidu to go ahead with his investigations on the Agyapa deal,” he said.

Mr Mercer was speaking on Adom FM’s morning show Dwaso Nsem in reaction to Mr Amidu’s decision to resign as the Special Prosecutor.

In a letter addressed to President Akufo-Addo on Monday, November 16, Mr Amidu said his decision is to enable the president to take steps to appoint a replacement as required by law.

In what sounds like a protest, Mr Amidu said he had accepted to be nominated as the Special Prosecutor on the condition of the president’s firm promise to respect and ensure the same by his government on the independence and freedom of action as the Special Prosecutor.

Asked whether the resignation will have any impact on the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) in the December 7 election 2020, Mr Mercer noted that it will not affect the NPP’s chances of winning the 2020 elections.

