Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Techiman Eleven Wonders, Albert Commey, has expressed his displeasure following the Sports Ministry’s directives to play the new football season behind closed doors.

The Sports Ministry, in a statement on Friday afternoon, ordered all sporting activities to be held without the spectators due to the spike in coronavirus cases and in line with Confederation of African Football directives.

Some 25 percent of fans were expected to be at the various stadia as announced by President Nana Akufo-Addo but the decision has been rescinded.

But, according to the renowned football administrator, the decision from the Sports Ministry is disrespectful to the clubs.

“We were told about 25 percent of fans will be allowed to the various league centres across the country when the league starts and we have printed out tickets already only to be told at the last minute that the games should be played behind closed doors. We are not happy about it and the Sports Minister should come again,” Mr Commey told Agro Ne Fom on Adom TV.

“He is taking us for a ride. Let’s be truthful if the COVID-19 cases are going up then the politicians should be blamed because of their campaigns. We are yet to play and if cases keep going up they should ask themselves questions.

“If they want to solve the problem then it is at their political rallies where they don’t adhere to any COVID-19 protocol, they are the problem and shouldn’t shift the blame. The Ghana Football Association should not go in bed with them on this one,” he said.