When it comes to relationships, there are a number of milestones to celebrate – anniversaries, moving in together, getting engaged and so on.

But one couple recently celebrated a rather different occasion – one that many might choose to ignore.

An unnamed man from the US decided to make a big deal out of the first time his girlfriend farted in front of him, going as far as to order a decadent cake especially for her.

A photo of the hilarious bake was shared on Reddit by the man’s friend, who captioned the post: “My buddy’s girlfriend farted in front of him for the first time. He got a cake for the occasion.”

The cake is covered in piped frosting, with an image on the top of a cartoon woman, with glitter coming out of her bum.

Alongside this, the message on the cake gives the date that Courtney’s first fart in front of her boyfriend occured.

The Reddit post prompted conversation in the comments about the most bizarre things bakers have ever had to write on cakes.

One person wrote: “I wonder if this is the weirdest request for a cake that the cake baker has ever gotten.”

The cake is hilarious (Image: Reddit)

Someone else was quick to respond to this, saying: “I worked at a grocery store bakery in a college town. Courtney would have been a superstar among the employees, but this certainly isn’t the strangest thing.

“I wrote some pretty awful sentences. Never got a clear answer on whether I was allowed to or not, so I did it anyway because $8.50 an hour needed some sort of excitement.”

The person went on to share some examples of the awful things he iced on cakes, including “I’m sorry I had sex with Tina”, “Happy Birthday, F****r” and “This is what you get for being a c***”.

A different user added: “My grandma taught a cake decorating class at the county social services office. One participant asked my grandma to help her pipe the word ‘b*****d’ and my sweet little grandma did it.”

This isn’t the first time a couple has celebrated this bizarre relationship milestone.

Earlier this year Ryan McErlean from Queensland, Australia, bought his girlfriend of three years, Kaylie Warren, a very similar cake.

Ryan, 24, was so proud of his partner for finally farting in front of him, that he decided to congratulate her by getting her a cheesecake.

The sweet treat read: “Took you three years, congratulations for finally farting.”

The boyfriend added: “I spent $40 AUD on the cake and Kaylie started laughing when she saw it, she thought it was incredible.

“When I bought the cake the guy in the shop was surprisingly chilled about it, said he’d had weirder requests.”